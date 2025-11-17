Ellen Alemany Acquires 300 Shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) Director Ellen Alemany acquired 300 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $56.08 on Monday, hitting $1,789.22. 100,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,632. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,811.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,893.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.75. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,473.62 and a one year high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $41.51 by $3.11. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $714,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,584,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 59.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 41,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,000.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings cut First Citizens BancShares from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,157.50.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

