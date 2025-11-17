Robert Paul Hureau Purchases 600 Shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Paul Hureau acquired 600 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.77 per share, with a total value of $100,662.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,118.76. This represents a 5.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Paul Hureau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 14th, Robert Paul Hureau bought 154 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $161.36 per share, with a total value of $24,849.44.

Alamo Group Price Performance

NYSE:ALG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.53. 208,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,106. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.03. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.07 and a 12 month high of $233.29.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.55 million. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALG. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Baird R W raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alamo Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alamo Group by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

