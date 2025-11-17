Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ: CCAP) recently:

11/15/2025 – Crescent Capital BDC was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/14/2025 – Crescent Capital BDC had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2025 – Crescent Capital BDC had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2025 – Crescent Capital BDC had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Crescent Capital BDC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, Director Raymond Barrios purchased 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.63 per share, with a total value of $50,719.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,736.51. This trade represents a 20.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

