Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) CFO Sells $690,796.26 in Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.46, for a total transaction of $690,796.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 214,951 shares in the company, valued at $32,771,429.46. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Atlassian Stock Down 3.8%

Atlassian stock traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,970,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,523. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.84. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $144.32 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.66, a PEG ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 447.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Atlassian by 19,900.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

