Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells $3,652,341.12 in Stock

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,334.92, for a total value of $3,652,341.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,764,856.16. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,298.87, for a total transaction of $3,553,708.32.

On Monday, September 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,282.47, for a total transaction of $3,508,837.92.

Transdigm Group Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:TDG traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,336.81. 362,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,287. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,183.60 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,297.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1,402.49.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.49. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $90.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,600.00 to $1,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,563.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transdigm Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Transdigm Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Transdigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

