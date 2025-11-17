Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Insider Mark Lamps Sells 1,000 Shares

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,514.25. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of ATKR traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $64.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,013. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 2.12. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $97.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATKR shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Atkore from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,909,000 after buying an additional 273,466 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 25.2% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,871,000 after acquiring an additional 657,707 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atkore by 13.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,757,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,013,000 after acquiring an additional 213,858 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Atkore by 14.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,158,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,659,000 after purchasing an additional 144,844 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Atkore by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares during the period.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

