iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Posts Earnings Results

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 172.48% and a negative return on equity of 395.15%.
iSpecimen Trading Down 7.6%
NASDAQ:ISPC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 142,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,719. The company has a market cap of $5.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. iSpecimen has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iSpecimen
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iSpecimen stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.65% of iSpecimen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iSpecimen Company Profile
iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.
