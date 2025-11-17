NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Sells $5,577,854.40 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $5,577,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 647,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,965,452. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NIKE Stock Down 1.9%
NKE traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $62.92. 17,057,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,176,839. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average is $68.82. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $93.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of NIKE
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 952.6% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in NIKE by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
