What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for BDTX FY2025 Earnings?

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Diamond Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 422,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,501. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a market cap of $250.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 3.12. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.