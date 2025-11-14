William Blair Issues Negative Forecast for USPH Earnings

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. William Blair analyst J. Haase now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

USPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.90. The company had a trading volume of 19,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,985. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $62.77 and a 12 month high of $101.19.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $140.66 million during the quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy Ham sold 600 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $49,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,929.74. This trade represents a 23.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $85,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,467.75. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 5,061 shares of company stock valued at $426,273 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

