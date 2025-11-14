Analysts Offer Predictions for Beachbody FY2025 Earnings

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:BODI – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Beachbody in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now expects that the company will earn ($1.04) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.72). Noble Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beachbody’s current full-year earnings is ($8.16) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Beachbody’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Beachbody alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beachbody in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Beachbody from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Beachbody Price Performance

BODI stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,938. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.23. Beachbody has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Beachbody (NASDAQ:BODI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 78.72%. Beachbody has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of Beachbody

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beachbody stock. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:BODI – Free Report) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 335,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,466 shares during the quarter. Beachbody makes up about 1.1% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned about 4.80% of Beachbody worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beachbody

(Get Free Report)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.