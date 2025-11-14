Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Rockwell Medical updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Rockwell Medical Stock Down 0.3%

RMTI traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,449. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.68. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RMTI shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Rockwell Medical from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rockwell Medical stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,354,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.93% of Rockwell Medical worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

