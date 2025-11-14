Perspective Therapeutics FY2025 EPS Decreased by HC Wainwright

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Perspective Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.26) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.18). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perspective Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Perspective Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.37% and a negative net margin of 7,688.50%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

NYSEAMERICAN CATX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,816. The company has a current ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 15.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,614,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 40.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

