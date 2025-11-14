Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for HON FY2025 Earnings

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team expects that the conglomerate will earn $10.63 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $10.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.41 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.13.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $199.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.26 and a 200-day moving average of $218.06. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $228.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 491.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Honeywell International by 425.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

