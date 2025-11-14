GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Stock Holdings Lifted by Trustco Bank Corp N Y

Trustco Bank Corp N Y increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova accounts for 3.7% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GEV shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $685.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $654.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GE Vernova from $715.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.81.

GE Vernova Stock Down 2.9%

NYSE GEV opened at $558.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $600.95 and its 200-day moving average is $554.50. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.25 and a 12-month high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

