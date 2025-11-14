Analyzing Blaize (BZAI) & Its Competitors

Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Blaize to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares Blaize and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Blaize
|N/A
|N/A
|-49.12%
|Blaize Competitors
|0.86%
|0.95%
|0.80%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blaize and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Blaize
|1
|1
|4
|1
|2.71
|Blaize Competitors
|225
|265
|217
|3
|2.00
Institutional & Insider Ownership
97.1% of Blaize shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Blaize shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Blaize and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Blaize
|$1.55 million
|-$4.11 million
|-4.07
|Blaize Competitors
|$36.21 million
|-$16.53 million
|92.65
Blaize’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Blaize. Blaize is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Volatility and Risk
Blaize has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blaize’s rivals have a beta of -0.08, indicating that their average share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Blaize beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About Blaize
Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.
