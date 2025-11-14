Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 321.80 and last traded at GBX 322.40, with a volume of 574997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 332.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BREE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 575 to GBX 525 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 410 to GBX 360 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Breedon Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 486.25.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Breedon Group

Breedon Group Trading Down 3.6%

Insider Activity

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 347.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 385.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, insider Amit Bhatia bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 393 per share, with a total value of £589,500. Also, insider Clive Watson bought 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 333 per share, with a total value of £1,451.88. Company insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

About Breedon Group

(Get Free Report)

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.