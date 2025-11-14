Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Shares Up 20.8% – Time to Buy?

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) shot up 20.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 567,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 170,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Grid Metals Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The company has a market cap of C$30.66 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.38.
About Grid Metals
Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.
