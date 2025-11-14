Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Kyle Brehm Acquires 1,217 Shares

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Kyle Brehm purchased 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,977.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 24,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,417.50. This represents a 5.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sezzle Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ SEZL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.08. 240,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,102. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.90. Sezzle Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $186.74.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 90.06% and a net margin of 27.66%.The company had revenue of $40.84 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Sezzle from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sezzle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sezzle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 49,400.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Articles

