Cormark Issues Positive Outlook for Lundin Mining Earnings

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report released on Thursday, November 13th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.59.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

TSE LUN traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$25.35. The company had a trading volume of 365,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,732. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$20.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.94 and a 1-year high of C$26.41. The company has a market cap of C$21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 845.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.93.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.