Ingersoll Rand Q4 EPS Estimate Lowered by Zacks Research

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Ingersoll Rand in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s FY2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.15. 408,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,335. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average of $81.02. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $106.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

