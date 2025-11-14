Figma (NYSE:FIG) CFO Praveer Melwani Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) CFO Praveer Melwani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,612,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,581,310. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Praveer Melwani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Praveer Melwani sold 13,000 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $564,980.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Praveer Melwani sold 14,532 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $631,706.04.

On Monday, November 3rd, Praveer Melwani sold 16,092 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $775,151.64.

Shares of FIG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.08. 2,072,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,407,026. Figma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $142.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.76.

Figma ( NYSE:FIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $274.17 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Figma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

FIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Figma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Figma in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Figma from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Figma from $70.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Figma in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Figma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIG. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Figma in the 3rd quarter worth $3,594,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Figma in the third quarter worth about $823,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $974,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Figma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,631,000. Finally, Rit Capital Partners PLC purchased a new position in shares of Figma in the third quarter worth approximately $2,592,000.

About Figma

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

