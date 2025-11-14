What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Riskified Q4 Earnings?

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Riskified in a research report issued on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Riskified’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. Riskified’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Riskified has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Riskified in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Riskified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.89.

Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of RSKD stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $4.58. 900,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.36. Riskified has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $5.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Riskified during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Riskified in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

