What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Riskified Q4 Earnings?

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Riskified in a research report issued on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Riskified’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.
Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. Riskified’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Riskified has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Riskified Stock Performance
Shares of RSKD stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $4.58. 900,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.36. Riskified has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $5.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88.
Institutional Trading of Riskified
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Riskified during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Riskified in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.
Riskified Company Profile
Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.
