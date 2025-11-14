FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Annexon Issued By HC Wainwright

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Annexon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Ghosh now expects that the company will earn ($1.42) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.34). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Annexon’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annexon’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

ANNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Annexon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Annexon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.77. 418,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,424. Annexon has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Annexon by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 58,152 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Annexon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 164.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 65.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 22,979 shares during the period. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 63.4% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 254,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 98,794 shares during the period.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

