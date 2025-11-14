Cormark Decreases Earnings Estimates for Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Free Report) – Cormark cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ascend Wellness in a report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ascend Wellness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ascend Wellness Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of Ascend Wellness stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. 54,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,782. Ascend Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $122.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.

