Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 1.5%

SYK opened at $372.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $329.16 and a one year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.55 and its 200-day moving average is $381.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. UBS Group set a $408.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Stryker from $410.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total value of $97,566,397.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,702,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 520,500 shares of company stock valued at $184,803,065. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.