Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751,562 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 100,031 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.08% of General Motors worth $36,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Mirova lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 133,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in General Motors by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,111,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,428,000 after buying an additional 1,712,033 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $71.86 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings cut General Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $17,316,870.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 98,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,498.70. This trade represents a 72.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 907,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $52,825,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,162,341.12. The trade was a 62.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,298,064 shares of company stock worth $138,050,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

