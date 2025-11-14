Calamos Advisors LLC Has $10.47 Million Position in Blackbaud, Inc. $BLKB

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $10,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter worth $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2,168.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Blackbaud by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average of $64.01. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $88.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a positive return on equity of 137.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $288,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 372,985 shares in the company, valued at $21,513,774.80. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLKB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLKB

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.