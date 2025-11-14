Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,289,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 285,328 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $29,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.84.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $171.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,594.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.