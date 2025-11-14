Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 8,505 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,505 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $34,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.6481 dividend. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.