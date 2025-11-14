Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,435 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $21,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 89,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 80,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,288,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,077,157,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance
NYSE:FIS opened at $66.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average is $73.55. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $89.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 592.59%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,364.08. The trade was a 7.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Fidelity National Information Services
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.
