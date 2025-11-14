Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 52 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $543.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,503.19. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. The trade was a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $694.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $596.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $803.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

