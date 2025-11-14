Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 183,128 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 183,128 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.08% of Delta Air Lines worth $24,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $386,364,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5,224.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,262 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,963,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,487,000 after buying an additional 3,577,489 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,232,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,909,000 after buying an additional 3,286,741 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $122,849,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 10.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DAL. Dbs Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,523.97. This trade represents a 22.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $858,112.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,730. The trade was a 46.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,833 shares of company stock worth $2,463,585. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

