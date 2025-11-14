Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Stock Price Down 17.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report) traded down 17.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.8499 and last traded at $0.85. 13,665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 20,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Montana Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80.

About Montana Technologies

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

