D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $232,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of IVW stock opened at $120.87 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $126.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.16 and a 200-day moving average of $112.72. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

