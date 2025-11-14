Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys New Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,111,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Cencora by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 947.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,069,000 after purchasing an additional 232,539 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 205.2% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the second quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,398,792. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 41,544 shares of company stock worth $12,230,941 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $365.06 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.92 and a 12 month high of $366.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.57.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The company had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on COR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.09.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

