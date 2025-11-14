Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes $2.76 Million Position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 123.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 129.3% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 274.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.14.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $959,816.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,344. This represents a 29.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:HIG opened at $133.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.87. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.93 and a 1-year high of $135.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

