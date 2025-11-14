Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,576 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,956,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,611,094,000 after acquiring an additional 978,565 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 60,871,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,019,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,071 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,186,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,450,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,541,000 after purchasing an additional 640,852 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 22,011,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,432 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 6,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $99,541.80. Following the purchase, the director owned 89,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,414.30. The trade was a 7.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,498. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.66.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.5%

HBAN opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

