Burling Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Burling Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,051 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 389.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 91.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 63.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $4,432,117.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,204,793.10. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.1%

DKS opened at $220.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $166.37 and a one year high of $254.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

