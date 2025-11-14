Burling Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Burling Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 51,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $249.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $6,198,452.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,300.19. This trade represents a 54.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,868.24. The trade was a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,171 shares of company stock worth $31,380,209. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $236.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $250.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.81 and a 200 day moving average of $194.49.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.