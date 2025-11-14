Burling Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Burling Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,914 shares during the quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Croban grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Croban now owns 31,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $272,951.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,284,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,038,836.88. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.4%

KDP opened at $27.00 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $36.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.31%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

