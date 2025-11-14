Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,865 Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF $IUS

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the quarter. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $683.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $56.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.68.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2136 per share. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

