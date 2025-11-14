Burling Wealth Partners LLC Sells 16,636 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Burling Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,636 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 489.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 171.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

