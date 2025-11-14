Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.52.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of JNJ opened at $195.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.66. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

