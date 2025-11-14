Burling Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Burling Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 121.4% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 190.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in Equinix by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $904.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equinix from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $960.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total transaction of $84,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,570.19. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 579 shares of company stock worth $454,188. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $786.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $803.80 and a 200-day moving average of $817.84. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.82%.The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.79%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.