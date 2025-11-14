Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $43.32 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,240,529 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.29% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $43,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valence8 US LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,531,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 2.8%

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $85.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.46.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

