Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,858 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 727.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE:ATGE opened at $96.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.70 and a 52-week high of $156.26.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 13.26%.The firm had revenue of $462.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.85 per share, with a total value of $91,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 100,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,225,873.25. This represents a 1.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.29 per share, with a total value of $49,931.32. Following the purchase, the director owned 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,181.07. This trade represents a 2.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 57,713 shares of company stock worth $7,702,094 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

