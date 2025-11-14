Burling Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Burling Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,981,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,296,123,000 after purchasing an additional 230,966 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Danaher by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,592,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,016,404,000 after purchasing an additional 612,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,726,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,697,800,000 after buying an additional 81,670 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,965,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $980,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Danaher by 44.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,259,000 after buying an additional 1,450,703 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $221.50 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $258.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $156.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.21 and its 200 day moving average is $200.91.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. This represents a 59.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,728 shares of company stock worth $6,448,990. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

