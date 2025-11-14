Burling Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 12,730 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Burling Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,023,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,240,000 after purchasing an additional 286,606 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,125,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,184,000 after acquiring an additional 233,609 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,845,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,043,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,695,000 after purchasing an additional 69,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,871,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,513,000 after buying an additional 266,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $30.13.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.