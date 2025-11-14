CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Sold by Burling Wealth Partners LLC

Burling Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 1.0% of Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in CME Group by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 84.3% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 59.2% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 105.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $309.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on CME Group from $298.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.06.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $283.54 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.56 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total transaction of $3,229,407.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,436.80. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,463.64. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,043 shares of company stock worth $3,791,486. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

